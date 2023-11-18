Byrne Dairy proposes store at Penfield-Walworth Road near Route 350 in Walworth

At the Walworth Planning Board meeting on Monday (11/13), a concept presentation was made to the Board for consideration of a new Byrne Dairy store, including a full fueling facility at 1828 Penfield-Walworth Road (near Route 350) in the Town of Walworth.

Christian Brunelle, Vice President of Store Development for Byrne Dairy Retail Stores (Sonbyrne Sales, Inc.) made the presentation. Currently, the property is not zoned strictly commercial, but ‘Hamlet’, meaning multifamily/neighborhood business zoned.

Brunelle’s presentation tried to answer all questions which might come up from the board. The facility entrance would come in for a road cut on Penfield-Walworth Road about 132 feet east of the intersection with Route 350. The State Department of Transportation (DOT) already has the concept map for their approval or changes. The convenience store building will be 4232 square feet on 2.78 acres with a fueling facility of 4 pumps (8 positions). A traffic study is already in the works so any adjustments can be made to the site. Brunelle noted that he has helped to open many Bryne Dairy stores, including the new one in Palmyra, which will be a similar layout to the planned Walworth store. He told the board that there are 30 parking spots besides the pump area, and drive lanes will be wide enough for the many recreational vehicles and boat trailers that may fuel up there.

The Planning Board, after hearing the presentation and seeing the layouts for the facility, approved the concept to move forward for traffic and other studies, as well as going up for a public hearing at a future Board meeting.

Following the meeting, Town Supervisor Mike Donalty commented: “We welcome the opportunity to add Byrne Dairy to our local business directory and look forward to partnering with them. They are a regional family-owned business with a record of giving back to the communities they locate in, and our Town will benefit greatly from their presence. The recently completed Comprehensive Plan recommends that the Town “foster a business-friendly environment” in the Hamlet, and we hope that the addition of Byrne Dairy will be the impetus for additional businesses to look to Walworth for expansion. Our goal is to allow controlled mixed-use development of the 441 corridor and the Walworth Hamlet that will attract more residents and visitors to the area, instead of being the “drive-through” we now see.”