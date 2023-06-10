Canadian wildfires blanket area with thick smoke

AccuWeather meteorologists assess the unusual outbreak of wildfire smoke blanketing the Northeastern US from distant Canadian wildfires to be the worst smoke outbreak in the Northeastern United States in more than 20 years. It was aided by a strong south wind push from the north, over Lake Ontario.

It slowly came to an end, but is it really over?

The fires may burn for a significant period of time and continue to loft smoke, creating the opportunity for time periods where smoke can return to parts of the Eastern US over the coming weeks and even months.

In the Northeast, the air pollution was even more intense near wildfires in parts of the West in recent years – including the California Complex Fire in August 2020.

The extra dry conditions are not Canadian exclusive as New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers have reported numerous blazes in Rensselaer, Greene, Clinton, Delaware and Putnam Counties.

The sparse rains that have fallen over the last few days are far from enough to end the mini-draught, attributed to climate charge conditions.

Wayne County residents should be aware that repeats of last week’s heavy smoke conditions may continue.

AccuWeather Plume Labs air quality maps can be seen at https://www.accuweather.com/airquality.

The DEC’s Air Quality Hotline is available 1-800-535-1345 for the latest information.

Residents, especially the elderly, very young, or those with respiratory conditions should and limit their time outdoors in areas with air pollution .

It is advised using a high quality N95 or KN95 mask if you must be outdoors, sleeping with the windows closed and using an air conditioner or fan can be helpful, and using a HEPA filter can reduce the number of these small particles from the air.”