Car in Pond in Macedon, divers searching for vehicle

Wednesday, September 24, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Times has learned of a frantic 911 call from a woman traveling south bound of Hance Road, who had apparently failed to stop and her vehicle drove into the murky pond at the Alpco Recycling on Route 31 in Macedon. The woman reported that she could not open the doors and the call was cut off as the vehicle became submerged. The Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the Macedon center and Macedon Fire Departments. Divers have reportedly entered the water , but so far have been unable to get to the vehicle. The roads have been shut dow. More news as it becomes available.

