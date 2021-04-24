Powered by Dark Sky
April 24th 2021, Saturday
Car/plow accident shuts down Route 31

by WayneTimes.com
April 24, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff responded to two car personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred on State Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia on Thursday (4/22) at 7:32 a.m..

Lorrie Jean Rood, age 59, of Elmer Street in Lyons was reportedly traveling east bound on State Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia when she lost control of her vehicle on the snow covered roadway and struck an oncoming New York State DOT Snow Plow head on. 

Rood was extricated from her vehicle by Fire Department personnel and transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with a head injury. The other driver involved in the collision was not injured. Rood was issued a uniform traffic ticket for Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent. 

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Newark Fire Department and the Newark Town Ambulance.

