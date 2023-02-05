Celebrating Lyons “Citizen of the Year - Ms. Alicia Linzy

Stating that her motto is “Why wouldn’t you give everything you can to serve and support your town”, Alicia Linzy, accepted the honor of “Lyons Citizen of the Year” on Monday night.

True to her motto, Alicia, an art teacher at Lyons Central School, has served as a board member on the Lyons Community Center for 10 years, and has been on the Pumpkinpalooza Committee for 10 years, taking it over in 2016.

The Lyons Main Street board, who presented the award, has been honored to have her on their board for 8 years, while also serving on the Lyons/Wayne County Council for the Arts for 10 years, currently as their president.

Alicia, was surrounded at the Citizen of the Year dinner held at Trom’s Restuarant, by colleagues, friends, supporters, and her family - mom and dad Dorothy and Gary Linzy and two of her sisters.

A successful entrepreneur, Alicia is well known for Ms. Linzy’s Mac & Cheese, which she sells at farmer’s markets, from her porch at home, and around the county at many vendor events.

Adding to her volunteerism, she was an Assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts, ran the Lyons Enrichment After School Program, is an Lyons Elks Club member, and serves on the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee.

She joins a very exclusive and worthy club of Citizens of the Year Honorees, many of whom attended the dinner.

The “Citizen of the Year” program, began in 1988 when the Lyons Chamber of Commerce began the award presentation, which is now facilitated by the Lyons Main Street Program.