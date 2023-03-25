Chad Brockman faces 17+ charges in snow plowing Scheme to Defraud

Following numerous complaints and an investigation by State Police out of Williamson, Chad A. Brockman, age 39, of 1582 Ridge Road in the Town of Ontario was arrested on Tuesday (3/21) at 9:27 p.m. He operated Brock’s Contracting out of the Town of Webster.

Homeowners in the towns of Ontario, Marion, Walworth and Ontario discovered that after signing driveway snow plowing contracts and giving Brockman deposits, he either stopped supplying plowing service, leading to the Scheme to Defraud cases, or never even started the service in some cases, leading to six cases of both Scheme to Defraud and Petit Larceny charges - a total of 17 cases.

State Police Investigators have been compiling cases and interviewing customers of Brockman from March 1st to March 20th. The charges against Brockman do not yet include a number of cases taken by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

In some cases Brockman allegedly contacted some of the clients with a promise to repay some of the money on condition they would not press charges.

NYSP reported that troopers received twenty complaints of this nature with the total financial loss amounting to over $7000.

Brockman was processed at the Williamson barracks, and was issued appearance tickets to various local courts in Wayne County.

Times news partner 13WHAM interviewed Diane Lachiusa and Beverley Mancine, two of many customers who say they were left waiting for Chad Brockman to plow their driveways this winter.

"You know, I’m glad he got arrested, but I don’t know if it will go anywhere, there is enough people that are angry about it, that want their money back. I don’t know if you’ll ever see that, but he has to realize that he can’t just take money from people and not do the job he was paid to do," said Mancine.

"I was ecstatic that he got arrested and you know glad, but I am worried that soft on crime, they’re going to slap his hand and let him go, and he’s going to continue to do it," said Lachiusa.

Both women say Brockman came off as a pleasant guy and they didn’t see any red flags, but say they’ve learned from this experience and now know what to look out for next year.

"I am definitely not going to take anybody’s name off of Facebook again to get snow plowing," said Lachiusa.

"Next year, when I look for a snowplow, I will definitely look into if they are honest or not and looking to see if I can pay half upfront and the rest maybe toward the end of the winter..." said Mancine.