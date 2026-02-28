Chad Campbell to be released March 12

It has been 36 years since the brutal deaths of 15 year-old Cynthia Lewis and e 15-month old child she was baby-sitting, Curtis Rizzo.

The stabbing deaths on that hot August day sent chills through the community that resinated throughout the country.

Days after the bodies were discovered in a grassy field behind the Pal-Mac schools in Palmyra, State Police Investigators developed a solid lead that led to the arrest of then 15 year-old Chad Campbell.

The trial brought national headlines and that included wild defenses involving cult influences. In the end a confession and overwhelming evidence convicted Campbell of the crimes. He was sentenced to serve out his life in prison. He initially went to juvenile detention and upon reaching age 18, was sent to state prison.

Campbell told investigators that he had lured Cindy to the location with a phone call and said it was urgent she meet him.

“Why he stabbed the baby is mind boggling. Why not just leave after he killed the girl. There was so much devil meanness in him,” remembered former State Police Investigator David Gould.

Gould recalled there was no remorse for the crime Campbell admitted to. “He was not mentally ill, he knew what he was doing,” recalled Gould. “It was not a heat of the moment crime, he had planned the whole thing out,” he added.

After years in prison and numerous attempts pleading his case for parole, Campbell finally admitted to all the facts of the case. The new York State Parole Board initially found a Brooklyn, NY house that would accept Campbell of parole, but according to Curtis Rizzo’s grandmother, Elaine Hartnagle, once the home found out the rape admission, he was denied the Brooklyn home.

Hartnagle and a hard core group, including former State Police, and the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office officials have been solidly against Chad’s parole.

On March 12, Campbell will be placed at the Budget Inn off Route 104 in the Town of Ontario.

Under conditions of his release on parole, Campbell must wear an ankle bracelet and be closely monitored. Court orders must stay away and never contact the families involved in the case. He must stay away from any residential area where family members still remain.

Elaine Hartnagle, now age 86, remains in the same house to this day. Curtis mother Carol Hartnagle lives on the second floor and watches over Elaine.

"I’m petrified and not happy with the situation," stated Elaine.

Former District Attorney Rick Healy, who tied the case against Campbell stated he was not surprised Chad would eventually be paroled due to his young age when the crimes were committed. Healy went on to become a Wayne County Court judge and retired last year.