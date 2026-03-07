What are you looking for?

March 7, 2026
Chad Campbell will not be released into Wayne County

March 7, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday that Chad Campbell, due to be released in the coming weeks, will not be residing in Wayne County.

Initial details were shared in a post shared to the office’s social media

"We have confirmed, through NYS Parole, that Chad Campbell will NOT be paroled to Wayne County.  He will be paroled to Erie County.  This decision was influenced by the overwhelming public outcry from our citizens."

Campbell, now 50, was sentenced to nine years to life for the 1990 murders of his 15-year-old classmate Cindy Lewis and a 17-month-old Curtis Rizzo in Palmyra.

