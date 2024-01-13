Chad McDonald faces numerous felonies including kidnapping and grand larceny

The Newark Police Department announced the arrest on Tuesday (1/9) at 4:17 p.m. of Chad McDonald (giving no current address) on charges of Kidnapping 2nd Degree, Robbery 3rd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, and Strangulation 2nd Degree.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred January 7th on Woodside Drive in Newark.

McDonald is accused of coming to victim’s apartment where he began arguing with her about her phone and punching her in the head several times and taking her phone from her.

He then forced her out of her apartment and into her car against her will and left the area with her. During the abduction, McDonald was pulling the victim by the hair and, at one point, had both hands around her neck restricting her ability to breath.

After a failed first attempt to get out of the car, McDonald ordered the victim to give him her shoes and made threats to kill her. The victim was finally able to get out of the car when McDonald stopped the car to look for something. The Victim ran to an approaching vehicle at which time McDonald drove off with victim’s car.

The car was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen and a bulletin was sent to all area agencies to try and locate the vehicle and McDonald. On January 9th, he was located by Cayuga County deputies at a residence where he surrendered without incident.

McDonald was turned over to Newark Police Officers who processed him on the current charges as well as an outstanding Newark Police warrant for Assault 3rd from a prior domestic incident. He was taken to Wayne County CAP for arraignment and remanded to the Wayne County Jail