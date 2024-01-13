Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 13th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Chad McDonald faces numerous felonies including kidnapping and grand larceny

by WayneTimes.com
January 13, 2024

The Newark Police Department announced the arrest on Tuesday (1/9) at 4:17 p.m. of Chad McDonald (giving no current address) on charges of Kidnapping 2nd Degree, Robbery 3rd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, and Strangulation 2nd Degree.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred January 7th on Woodside Drive in Newark.

McDonald is accused of coming to victim’s apartment where he began arguing with her about her phone and punching her in the head several times and taking her phone from her.

He then forced her out of her apartment and into her car against her will and left the area with her. During the abduction, McDonald was pulling the victim by the hair and, at one point, had both hands around her neck restricting her ability to breath.

After a failed first attempt to get out of the car, McDonald ordered the victim to give him her shoes and made threats to kill her. The victim was finally able to get out of the car when McDonald stopped the car to look for something. The Victim ran to an approaching vehicle at which time McDonald drove off with victim’s car. 

The car was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen and a bulletin was sent to all area agencies to try and locate the vehicle and McDonald. On January 9th, he was located by Cayuga County deputies at a residence where he surrendered without incident.

McDonald was turned over to Newark Police Officers who processed him on the current charges as well as an outstanding Newark Police warrant for Assault 3rd from a prior domestic incident. He was taken to Wayne County CAP for arraignment and remanded to the Wayne County Jail 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Brooks, Robert

ONTARIO: Robert passed away suddenly on January 10, 2024, at age 41. He was predeceased by his mother, Lynda Joyce Tuckey; sister, Elaine Brooks; brother, Justin Brooks. Robert is survived by his children, Lydia Brooks and James Brooks; father, Raymond John (Sue) Brooks; brothers, Scott Brooks and Jeremy Michael Spuck; nephew, Raymond James Brooks (Stephanie Baker); […]

Read More
Williams, Wanda V. (nee Dye)

WEBSTER: Wanda V. Williams (nee Dye) born Aug. 26, 1934 in Eubanks, KY, passed on peacefully on Jan. 8, 2024.  She was surrounded by her husband, David C. Williams and sons, Douglas (Melanie) and Bryan (Eileen).  She also leaves her grandchildren, Brent (Bridget), Ross (Chrystal), Kelly (Brandon), Emerson, Keith (Michelle) and Chad;  great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adeline, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square