Charges pending after vehicle strikes barn

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the investigation into a one car personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Town of Galen on Sunday (4/7) at 2:23 a.m.

Deputies responded to 8896 Travell Knapps Corners Road in the Town of Galen for the report of a vehicle into a barn.

The operator, Matthew Diaz of Galen and the passenger, Tyler Felix of Savannah, were both injured in the collision.

The vehicle was southbound on Travell Knapps Corners Road when Diaz was unable to navigate a corner causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a nearby barn. Diaz was able to exit the vehicle on his own. Felix was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Clyde Fire Department.

Diaz was taken by Clyde Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Felix was air lifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigation to continue, with charges against Diaz pending blood test results.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted at the scene by the Village of Clyde Fire Department, Village of Clyde Ambulance, Town of Lyons Ambulance , Town of Lyons Fire Department, Mercy Flight and County Medics.