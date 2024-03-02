Chet Dewolf pleads guilty to Attempted Murder and Assault 1st

On Thursday (2/22/24) Chet A. Dewolf, age 22, of Hope Ave in the Village of Newark, pled guilty to the Felonies of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree. He was sentenced to 22 years in State Prison with five years post release supervision.

On Monday (3/6/23) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance at Norsen Park on Pulver Road in the Town of Arcadia. While at a location in the Town of Arcadia, Dewolf attacked a female acquaintance, that police stated was not in a romantic relationship with DeWolf, slitting her throat and stabbing her multiple times. He then fled the area leaving the female victim.

At the time the Sheriff Office was assisted by Newark Police Department, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, Newark Arcadia Ambulance, Mercy Flight, Fairville Fire Department and Wayne County E911.

The female victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight in critical condition. "She still has significant nerve damage that will she will have life long", Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan.

Second Assistant District Attorney David Dys prosecuted the case. stated her office is satisfied with the substantial sentenced handed out by Wayne County Justice Richard Healy.