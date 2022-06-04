Christine Taylor appointed Lyons Elementary Principal

Christine Taylor will join the Lyons Central School District with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022. She will be transitioning to her new role from her current position as building principal for North Street Elementary School in the Geneva City School District. Mrs. Taylor comes to us with 26 years of experience in education, including roles as a building principal, instructional coach, and classroom teacher.

Mrs. Taylor received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from SUNY Geneseo, a Master of Science in Computer Education from Nazareth College, and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from SUNY Oswego. In addition, Mrs. Taylor is a 2017 graduate of the SUNY Oswego Finger Lakes Leadership Institute.

Mrs. Taylor expressed her thoughts with the following statement: “I’m very excited to join the Lyons Central School District team. When I walked through the Elementary School the other day, I could feel the energy, the excitement, and the warmth for teaching and learning they have there.”