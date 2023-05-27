Powered by Dark Sky
May 27th 2023, Saturday
Christopher Kirkey sentenced in crash deaths of two passengers

by WayneTimes.com
May 27, 2023

It happened on May 26, 2019, when Christopher M. Kirkey, now age 39, formerly of Main Street in the Town of Rose was eastbound on Savannah Spring Lake Road in the Town of Savannah.

His vehicle left the roadway, striking a guard rail, bridge abutment and flipped over into Crusoe Creek. He was transported to Upstae Medical for injuries sustained in the crash.

Two passenger’s in the vehicle, Kayla M. Mettler, age 27, of Pucker Road in Waterloo and Michael K. Schute, age 32, of Main Street in the Town of Rose were pronounced dead at the scene.

The COVID respiratory infection was just around the corner of spreading, causing delays in court proceedings.

Wayne County District Attorney, Michael D. Calarco announced on Thursday (5/25) that Christopher Kirkey, was sentenced to the maximum sentences on each conviction.

The jury found Kirkey guilty on all seven counts after trial on Wednesday March 24th.

The most serious was Aggravated Vehicular Homicide: Cause Death Of More Than 1 Other Person. In addition he was also sentenced to two counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree for the deaths of Mettler and Schute

Judge Daniel Barrett sentenced Kirkey to 8 1/2 to 25 years on Aggravated Vehicular Homicide conviction. The remaining sentences will run concurrent to that sentence under New York law.  

