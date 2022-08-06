Civil Service Test needs applicants

The last filing date for the open competitive civil service test is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. Interested parties can find the application at the County website: web.co.wayne.ny.us. Completed forms should be tuned in to the County Human Resources Office at 26 Church Street in Lyons.

The actual exam date is Saturday, September 17, 2022. A $20 Non-refundable filing fee MUST be submitted with completed application

The result of the test will be used to fill Deputy Sheriff vacancies.

Residence requirements: candidate must have resided in Wayne, Ontario, Seneca or Cayuga counties for at least one month immediately preceding the examination date.

Deputy Sheriff: “Chapter 47, Article 2, Section 3-b of the NYS Public Officers Law states individuals appointed as County Police Officers in the Office of Sheriff will be required to be residents of Wayne County at time of appointment and throughout the tenure of employment.”

DUTIES: Responsible for the enforcement of laws, ordinances and protection of lives and property. Duties consist primarily of routine foot or car patrol tasks, assisting in criminal investigations and the apprehension of criminals.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: By the date of appointment, candidates must be a high school graduate or holder of a high school equivalency diploma issued by an education department of any of the states of the United States or holder of a comparable diploma issued by any commonwealth, territory or possession of the United States or by the Canal Zone or holder of a report from the United States Armed forces certifying successful completion of the tests of general education development, high school level.