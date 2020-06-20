Class of 2020 Marion Grad honors local veterans with Banner Project

Town residents, students and parents joined a large convoy of cars and trucks in the Marion Town Park on Tuesday for a parade to celebrate Marion Class of 2020. The Marion Events Committee helped to decorate and the school organized the eventual 3 miles parade then downtown area

As a highlight of the event, Marion Senior Nick Lent was honored with a surprise presentation and commendation for the work he did as part of the Hometown Heroes project.

It was noted that Nick dedicated countless hours and resources to honor dozens of veterans in his hometown of Marion with personalized banners thought the Town.

Nicholas secured support for his project from the Town of Marion, Marion American Legion Post 1430 and many local businesses and caring families.

Because of his efforts, 28 veterans’ banners with their service photos are proudly displayed along Main Street and Buffalo Street in the hamlet of Marion to remind the community of the great sacrifices made by members of the United States Armed Forces.

On hand to honor Nick, was Town Supers Supervisor Jody Bender and several Town Board members, as well as New York State Senator Pam Helming, and State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow.

Nick was accompanied by his parents, Paul and Annemarie Lent and his grandmother.

Senator Helming, in presenting Nick with a NY State Senate Proclamation noted that, from the inception to the completion of this project, Nicholas demonstrated the ability to master difficult tasks and the leadership skills to meet the challenges of today’s complex society.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to recognize Nicholas, who showed great hometown pride and respect for our veterans,” said Helming.

She also presented Nick with a State Senate Commendation Coin for his service project.

Assemblyman Manktelow, also praised Nick for his acknowledgement of the sacrifices of those who have served their country, and his efforts to honor them. A flag what was flown over the Capitol was given to Nick from the Assemblyman.

Following the presentation, Nick joined his fellow Class of 2020 graduates for the senior salute parade. Local Fire and Ambulance companies escorted and accompanied the festive parade.