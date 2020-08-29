Powered by Dark Sky
August 29th 2020, Saturday
Clyde 13 year-old boy riding a bicycle, killed by motor vehicle

by WayneTimes.com
August 29, 2020

The Clyde Police, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff Office and the New York State Police, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at the corner of Lock and West  Dezeng Street in the Village at 3:33 p.m. on Thursday..

Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle and a child. The preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a vehicle and an individual on a bicycle involved in the incident. The victim was treated at the scene by Eastern Wayne Ambulance staff and members of the Clyde Fire Department. The victim, Ayden Atkinson, age 13, was transported to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for treatment  and later  died.

The particulars involving the accident are still being investigated. 

Members of the Clyde Savannah School District have mobilizing their Counseling services and will be offering services to students and staff relating to this incident.

