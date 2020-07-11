Clyde man charged with Arson after Beechwood Park fire

State Police Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest on Cody Jon Calabrese, age 23, of 89 Mill Street in the Village of Clyde for the C Felony of Arson in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on Sunday, May 3 at about 2:30 a.m., Calabrese was with several other people, reportedly in an intoxicated state. He is accused of setting fire to the old nursing station building at the Beechwood State Park in Sodus.

Police were able to identify Calabrese through trail-cams located throughout the area. Calabrese was initially taken to centralized arraignment and released. He is scheduled to appear in Sodus Town Court on August 3rd.

Beechwood State Park is managed by the Town of Sodus and has been the site of several building fires.