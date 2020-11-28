Powered by Dark Sky
November 28th 2020, Saturday
Clyde man charged with Sex Abuse involving child

by WayneTimes.com
November 28, 2020

State Police Investigators out of Canandaigua received an anonymous report on November 16 of a Village of Clyde man sexually abusing a girl under the age of 11 in the Town of Phelps.

On Monday, following an investigation, including interviewing the girl, Stacy L. Martin, age 46, of West Dezeng Street in the Village of Clyde was arrested for Felony Sex Abuse in the First Degree-Contact With an Individual Under the age of 11.

Martin was taken to Ontario County centralized arraignment, appeared in Phelps Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. The case will be presented to an Ontario County Grand Jury for further action.

