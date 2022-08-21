Powered by Dark Sky
August 22nd 2022, Monday
×
Clyde man faces Felony Sexual Abuse charges involving nine year-old

by WayneTimes.com
August 21, 2022

State Police Investigators out of Lyons received a report on June 27, from a woman concerning a Clyde man sexually abusing her nine year-old daughter while he was caring for her at his residence.

On Thursday (8/18) at 6:25 a.m., Richard J. Harper, age 34, of Redfield Street in Clyde was arrested for Felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.  

It is alleged that Harper touched and had sexual contact with the girl over the weekend stay. The mother and the child live in Steuben County and Harper was a former friend. The girl told the mother about the absue.

Harper was remanded to the Wayne County Jail on bail/bond and released after posting bond. He is scheduled  for preliminary hearing on Monday (8/22). An Order of Protection was issued for the victim.

