Clyde-Savannah Schools close, due to Covid-19

Following the announcement of the District's first case of coronavirus, the Clyde-Savannah School district is closing today, due to an abundance of caution. They confirmed that a non-teaching staff member tested positive for the virus. All families at risk were notified.

The following letter from Clyde-Savannah Superintendent of Schools, announced the school's closure today (9/21/20) due to health concerns.

September 20, 2020

Good Evening Clyde-Savannah Families,

Under the direction of Wayne County Department of Health, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close our schools tomorrow; Monday, September 21, 2020. This action is being taken as a precautionary measure, and supports the Health Department’s contact tracing protocol, providing additional time to review all possible exposures.

We recognize this is an inconvenience to many of our families, but our primary concern is the health and wellness of all students and staff - and we thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

The District will continue to operate under the direction of the Health Department regarding additional steps moving forward. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate all relevant updates, utilizing the tools we use for weather- related closures.

As I shared yesterday, this news serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing. We encourage all our families to continue taking steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to contact your medical provider or the Department of Health if you have any additional questions or concerns.

I want to assure you that the District and the Department of Health are taking every necessary precaution. The safety of our school community remains a top priority.

Thank you and stay well, Michael Hayden