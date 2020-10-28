Powered by Dark Sky
October 28th 2020, Wednesday
Clyde Woman charged with Murder

by WayneTimes.com
October 28, 2020

On Wednesday (10/25) State Police Investigators reported the arrest of Linda R. Martinez, age 53, of Clyde for Murder.

The arrest came after Linda Martinez originally reported her husband, Rafael Martinez, age 59, missing  on Sunday (10/25). After Rafael’s body was discovered in a river, police began interrogating Linda.

Rafael was shot by Linda during a domestic dispute. After Rafael’s death, Linda called a nephew, who along with another man disposed of the body.

During an interrogation Linda admitted to the killing. The nephew, along with his accomplice also admitted to their part in the crime.

Linda is being held in the Wayne County Jail. Currently State Police are searching for the murder weapon, a gun, along with Rafael’s cell phone in a pond in the Town of Savannah.

More on this breaking story and facts become available

