Cold Case: Where is Sandra Sollie?

To commemorate the memory of a local woman, who disappeared 26 years ago, with no answers…please stop by the corner of Route 350 and Route 31 in Macedon at the Sandra Cervone-Sollie banner, on Saturday, May 23, 2020 – anytime. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, there will not be a public remembrance ceremony this year. The public can show that Sandra, her unborn child Brandon, and their families have not been forgotten.

Here, briefly, are the facts of the case:

Sandra Ann Cervone-Sollie was 38 years old when she vanished on May 23, 1994 during the 7th month of her pregnancy. She was to give birth to a baby boy. Sandra was excited about the upcoming birth of her son who was to be named Brandon Michael. She was last seen at the Ames Plaza on Route 31 in Macedon, New York. While it is in a semi-rural area, Macedon lies on a well-traveled route and there is easy access to a number of major highways.

Sandra was never been heard from again. Her car was later found in her driveway at her duplex north of Macedon. Her dog’s dish was full of food and her clothing and other belongings were left behind. Sandra’s dog, a black poodle named Jessie, vanished at the same time. It was as if she left with someone that she knew. The dog’s collar, leash and tags, as well as Sandra’s purse, were later found in a dumpster behind a carwash in Penfield, New York.

Sandra was described as 5’ 5” tall and weighed about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her upper lip, a birthmark on her abdomen and pierced ears. She was born December 10, 1955 to Dominic and Nancy Cervone into a close Italian family.

Richard Ingraham, a private investigator, has spent more than two decades investigating the case pro-bono. Richard continues to work with the New York State Police.

Every year, Richard goes to Macedon to hand out fliers except for this year. Richard has received occasional phone tips, but nothing that led anywhere. Richard has made a commitment to the family that he would keep searching. Many of them have passed on, but there are still members of her family who want and deserve some sort of closure.

Richard and his volunteers are reaching out to the public in a plea to help close this case.

You can contact Richard anytime at Email: peye@rochester.rr.com, Web: www.IngrahamInvestigation.com, Telephone: 585-465-8769