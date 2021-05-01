Convicted Sex Offender arrested for stalking Clyde girls

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff’s reported the arrest on Thursday (4/29) at 7:22 a.m. of Alejandro Villarreal, age 30, of 111 Glasgow Street Apt. B, in the Village of Clyde for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Stalking in the Fourth Degree.

Alejandro Villarreal

Villarreal, convicted Level II sex offender, was charged following an investigation in which it is alleged he was approaching young teenage age girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle as they were walking to school in the early morning hours.

The grandmother of one of the girls said Villarreal targeted her granddaughter for several weeks, driving by her, slowing down and driving around the block several times. The woman said Villarreal was following her granddaughter and sister to school and home. “This morning, (Thursday) when my granddaughter was walking to school - he drove up on the sidewalk and blocked her path and tried to entice her to get in his car. She called the police and Villarreal was arrested.

The grandmother stated some did not believe the girls and “Thought they were blowing something out of proportion. But last week she took a picture of the car and got the license plate number. Police ended up impounding that vehicle - but did not arrest him.”

It was reported Villarreal approached a young female on Thursday and tried to lure her into his vehicle near the intersection of Frederick and Lock Street in the Village of Clyde.

The Clyde-Savannah School Resource Officer responded along with Wayne County Sheriff Deputies and located Villarreal exiting his apartment building. Villarreal was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

The Village of Clyde Police charged Villarreal (7) counts of Harassment 1st and (7) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

“We are afraid that they will give him a ticket and release him back to the streets of Clyde. Crazy world, I am just sick about this”, added the grandmother.

On Friday (4/30) morning Villarreal appeared before centralized arraignment on all the charges and released to appear in Galen Town Court.