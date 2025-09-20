Convicted Sex Offender charged with Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors

On Sunday, September 14, at approximately 4:27 p.m., the Palmyra Police Department arrested Christopher Ford, age 32, of 14 Franklin Street in Lyons.

Ford, a registered Level II Sex Offender, currently out on parole, traveled from Lyons to the Village of Palmyra to meet with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. It is alleged that Ford used a messaging app to send multiple sexually explicit messages to what he believed was the 14 year old girl. Ford agreed to meet the girl, at the Aqueduct Park in Palmyra, to attempt to have sexual intercourse. That is when he was taken into custody by Palmyra Police.

After it was determined that the initial crime occurred outside the Village of Palmyra, Ford was turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

During that unrelated incident, Christopher, while in custody in Palmyra, damaged the Palmyra Police datamaster instrument valued at $6-8,000.

Palmyra Police then charged Ford with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony.

He was processed and charged in Palmyra on the Palmyra Criminal Mischief and issued an appearance ticket for Palmyra Village Court on Thursday (9/18)

Ford was then taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment on the charge of Disseminate Indecent Material to Minors 1st Degree on Monday (9/15). He was taken to CAP Court and remanded without bail to appear in Lyons Town Court on Friday (9/19)