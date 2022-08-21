Powered by Dark Sky
August 21, 2022
×
County and Union representing Deputy Sheriffs, Sergeants, and Investigators reached impasse

by WayneTimes.com
August 21, 2022

It was announced on Friday, negotiations of the County with the Teamsters Local 118 representing Deputy Sheriffs, Sergeants, and Investigators reached impasse. The Impasse was declared by the Union.

The parties met on nine occasions beginning in February of this year in an effort to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations began with 40 Union proposals and 26 County proposals. The parties were able to tentatively resolve 28 proposals. However, numerous proposals remain unresolved including competing wage proposals.

County Administrator Rick House stated, “The County values the Sheriff’s Office and the employees who work to ensure the public safety of this community every day. The County wanted to continue negotiations, but the Union declared impasse. The County will continue to work diligently through the impasse resolution process in an effort to reach an agreement that provides appropriate and competitive wages and benefits to employees while respecting the needs of County citizens.”

Following the parties’ August 19, 2022 negotiations session, the Union will notify the New York State Public Employment Relations Board (“PERB”) of its declaration of impasse. PERB will assign a mediator to assist the parties with continuing negotiations in an effort to reach an agreement.

