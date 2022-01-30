County begins COVID test kits and mask distribution

Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller announced the distribution of free COVID at-home test kits to Wayne County residents beginning on Saturday January 29, 2022. Wayne County purchased 25,000 home-test kits through an inter-municipal purchase agreement with Ontario County and the kits were delivered to Wayne County earlier this week.

The County has established 4 distribution sites consisting of:

• Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Dr.ive in Walworth (enter from Walworth-Marion Road – Rt. 441)

• Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Rt. 88 N Newark (enter from Fairville Maple Ridge Road)

• Lyons School Transportation Center, 70 Old Clyde Road in Lyons

• North Rose-Wolcott High School, 11631 Salter-Colvin Road in Wolcott

Distribution at all 4 sites will run simultaneously from 10:00 AM -12:30 PM. Pre-registration is required by logging into the Wayne County website, https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/ and follow the link for “Covid-19 Test Kit Distribution.” Please note: This distribution is for residents of Wayne County, NY only. Participation requires pre-registration and you will be required to show proof of Wayne County residency at the event. Each registered household will receive two testing kits. This is a drive-thru distribution and participants will be required to remain in their vehicles. We anticipate there to be significant participation at each of the distribution sites and registrants should arrive at their scheduled arrival time. Please do not plan to arrive early as that will contribute to unnecessary delays in our distribution process. According to County Administrator Rick House, any test kits and masks that are left will be distributed at the same sites the following Saturday (February 5) at the same times. Distribution is limited to two test kits (four tests) total and masks. If a vehicle is picking up tests kits/masks for elderly, or those unable to pick up their own, it should be indicated on the pre-registration site and the people controlling the line should be informed.