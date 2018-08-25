County Board Chairman, other County officials, voice concerns over Ontario Supervisor missing meetings

Republican Town of Ontario Supervisor Frank Robusto was thrown into the job last year, when newly elected Democrat Joe Molino ousted incumbent Republican John Smith by 13 votes. Molino opted out of the job on January 4th, after only three days in office.

Robusto was appointed Deputy Supervisor the same day Molino resigned and appointed to fill the seat full-time on January 8th at a special Ontario Town Board meeting. The job was slated to pay $53,905 in the 2018 Ontario Town Budget.

Frank, an Ontario Board member at the time and full-time realtor/manager for Howard Hanna, stepped up and took over the job, full steam ahead. It required a life-changing commitment. Frank scaled back his realtor position and dove into the full-time job as Supervisor of the County’s second largest town, with the added responsibility of representing his Town on the Wayne County Board of Supervisors. That job that pays an extra $16,258 annually.

Besides all the town commitments, a County Board member, with their town’s weighted votes, attends regular scheduled committee meetings and monthly board meetings.

Several months ago a conflict arose when Frank bid on a house up for auction at the Country tax foreclosure auction. It had been a standing policy for government officials to be banned from participating in the county auctions and Robusto reportedly had been warned on the day of the auction. As a result he forfeited $3000 in deposit on a house and the majority of County Board opted to enforce the forfeiture. Robusto pulled his offer.

Records show Frank attended the February, March and April meetings of the monthly Human Services Committee that he had been appointed to, but has missed all other months. Records also show he missed the August meeting of Economic Development and missed the February, July and two August Board Meetings.

County Board Chairman/Sodus Supervisor Steve LeRoy said he was “very concerned “ over the number of meetings Frank Robusto has missed..

“The real concern I have is that the Town of Ontario has a heavy weighted vote (the second highest in the County behind the Town of Arcadia, based upon population). If he (Robusto) is not there it is an automatic “no” vote on any issue and that concerns me. It is also my responsibility to assign people to the committees and I rely on them to be there.”

LeRoy said he has e-mailed Robusto to discuss the absences and has never heard back from him. “I said, If you can’t make a meeting, please call me, but he has never done so,” added LeRoy.

County Administrator, Rick House stated he has no control over the Board of Supervisors, but echoed LeRoy’s concerns how a weighted “no” vote could impact the County government. “The concerns at the County are growing louder,” said House.

To address the issues, Robusto was interviewed on Friday for his response.

Question: Why have you been missing County Board meetings? The number that we have heard was 7 missed meetings (including the Supervisors Board meetings and several committee meetings)

Robusto: Those absences are not representative of the year as a whole, but only in recent weeks due to various emergency issues with Town business.

Those incidents include our Business Manager resigning during budget planning. It was then imperative to begin the hiring process so our Town’s future budget would remain on track.

On more than one occasion I had to turn around from attending a county meeting to head back to Ontario to deal with pressing issues. Those include the ceiling falling down at our justice court, phone failure, and issues with our communication system.

As the Town Supervisor, my priority is in taking care of issues impacting our community. I will always be standing alongside our Town employees as they deal with emergency situations, as the burden of fixing an issue does not fall solely on their expertise.

In addition, another meeting was missed for a funeral. The final meeting in question was missed due to a family vacation that was scheduled last year when I was a councilman.

At that time I did not have the liberty to plan events around the county schedule. I will have that ability for next year.

Qusetion: The Town of Ontario is one of the largest voting blocks in the County. Do you realize that when you are absent, the Town of Ontario’s vote is an automatic NO vote?

Robusto: No one has approached me prior to this media inquiry to question my commitment, nor have I heard from anyone from the County Board concerned with my absences.

We all understand our Town business is a top priority and that the reason I missed a number of meetings was because of extenuating circumstances.

Question: Is there a issue with you and the County Board over the “real estate” issue from early in the year?

Robusto: The question over my prior purchase of an auction property has been resolved, led by my decision to remove my bid. There is no lingering issue or conflict whatsoever and I continue to work side-by-side with our County Board.

Question: Do you still want to run for Ontario Town Supervisor for this next term, or are you doing it because there is not another person coming forward.

Robusto: I have always been driven by the desire to serve my Town. Becoming Town Supervisor has been nothing short of an honor and I am grateful to have the opportunity to run this term, with plans to continue running as long as my neighbors will have me in office. Saying I am only running due to no other candidate is an insult to my integrity and to the voters of Ontario.

Question: Do you think you can do BOTH County and Town representation better in the coming new term?

Robusto: I absolutely believe I can represent both the County and the Town, and I welcome anyone who may have doubts to stop by my office to talk about their concerns.