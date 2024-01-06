County Board holds organizational meeting

A roll call of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for 2014, began the meeting on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The Board includes 7 new Supervisors: Dawn Pisciotti (Arcadia), Lester Carr, Jr. (Galen), David Fantuzzo (Huron), Summer Johnson (Marion), Benjamin Aman (Ontario), Scott Converse (Rose), and Frank Paddock (Savannah). They joined returning Supervisors: Tommy Mettler (Butler), James Brady (Lyons), Kim V. Leonard (Macedon), Gary Rose (Palmyra), Scott Johnson (Sodus), Michael Donalty (Walworth), Anthony Verno (Williamson), and Lynn Chatfield (Wolcott).

Williamson Supervisor Tony Verno was nominated for Chairman of the Board and won with no opposition.

Chairman Verno appointed Walworth Supervisor Mike Donalty as Vice-Chairman for 2024.

Re-lected as Clerk of the Board was Kelley Loveless, Deputy Clerk Debbie Liseno and Rick House as Budget Officer.

Elected other positions: Brian Sams as Deputy Budget Officer, Mike Donalty as Majority Leader. With no Democrats on the Board this year, there was no Minority Leader named.

Standing Committee assignments were set:

Finance Committee: Gary Rose, David Fantuzzo, Scott Johnson, Scott Converse, Ben Aman.

Public Safety Committee: Mike Donalty, Scott Converse, Dawn Pisciotti, Les Carr Jr., Gary Rose.

Public Works Committee: Jim Brady, Lynn Chatfield, Les Carr Jr., Dawn Pisciotti, Frank Paddockk

Economic Development and Planning Committee: Scott Johnson, David Fantuzzo, Lynn Chatfield, Ben Aman, Scott Converse

Government Operations Committee: Lynn Chatfield, Gary Rose, Mike Donalty, Tommy Mettler, Kim Leonard

Health & Medical Services Committee: Tommy Mettler, Summer Johnson, Scott Johnson, Mike Donalty, Kim Leonard

Human Services: Tommy Mettler, Summer Johnson, Scott Johnson, Mike Donalty, Kim Leonard

The Times of Wayne County was named as official Primary newspaper’ and the Lakeshore News was named as Secondary newspaper.

Rules of the Board for 2024 were moved, discussed and voted on. All 12 resolutions passed.

The Board approved these appointments: Richard House - County Administrator, Daniel Connors - County Attorney, Andrew Correia - County Public Defender, Kristin Scott - Wayne County Auditor,