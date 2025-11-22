County Board votes to establish a new “Department of Law”

On October 21, The Wayne County Board of Supervisors passed a new law aimed at consolidating County legal services into one, single department.

The newly created "Department of Law" was an idea that has been months in the making, and follows similar moves from other local municipalities .

“Other Counties have developed a Department of Law, such as Ontario and Monroe Counties,” said Wayne County Attorney Erin Hammond.

Hammond has held the position of County Attorney for about 2-1/2 months following the retirement of Dan Connors. She has carried out the duties of Assistant County Attorney for Wayne County since 2012.

The Department of Law will aim to consolidate and coordinate the various legal functions conducted by and for the County into a single entity. The Board of Supervisors noted that they believe the new department will maximize the efficient use of county personnel and resources.

Hammond reported that hiring full time attorneys is always difficult. With that in mind, the 2 full time and 1 part-time attorneys from the Department of Social Services will join the Department of Law.

“We will cross train these attorneys to be useful for all County legal cases. If a social services case comes up, they will be assigned to handle those type of cases. This establishment of the new Department of Law plays into timing. Two of the Social Services Attorneys have either planned retirement or are leaving. We will find the best Assistant Attorneys for all types of County cases,” said Hammond.

Currently, Hammond serves as County Attorney, with one Assistant Attorney, Alex Kyler. The part time attorney from Social Services who plans to stay on is Roy Franks.

“Our office primarily handles labor and employment work, notice of claims, and law suits. We also offer our services to the members of the Board of Supervisors for any County legal issues. We will now incorporate Social Services cases as well.”

“This is an excellent opportunity to promote efficiency and more coverage. Eventually we will also find room for all the attorneys to be in one building,” said Hammond, noting that efficiency and reduced overhead will lead to cost reductions.

The County Law Department will consist of the County Attorney, who will act as department head, and his/her appointees.

The County Attorney can appoint Assistant County Attorneys, Social Services Attorneys and employees as may be authorized by the Wayne County Board of Supervisors.

The office will have a minimum of three Assistant County Attorneys, who will be Wayne County residents (or residents of a contiguous county), and will be appointed by the County Attorney.

Hammond will be the legal advisor to the Board of Supervisors and every other officer whose compensation is paid from county funds. She will also prosecute and defend all civil actions and proceedings brought by or against the county, the board or county funded officers.

As head of the Department of Law, the County Attorney writes resolutions, ordinances, legalizing acts and local laws as necessary, together with notices to be presented for action by the Board of Supervisors.

As for Social Services cases, Hammond will represent the Commissioner of Social Services and perform the duties of a “Social Services Attorney” or “Welfare Attorney”. A contract will be set up with the Department of Social Services that will continue to allow that Department to receive reimbursement from the State.

The head of the Department of Law/ County Attorney is considered a full-time position. They will be required to give his or her whole time their duties and cannot engage in the private practice of law.

Part-time County Attorneys are not prohibited from private practice of law and may act as an arbitrator, referee or compensated mediator in any action or proceeding or matter and/or engage in the conduct of any other profession or business which does not interfere with the performance of his or her duties as an Assistant County Attorney.