County hiring freeze to stay in place as workers transition back to jobs

Wayne County Administrator, Rick House stated that County workers were being transitioned back to work in stages that began on May 4.

House also stressed that the County’s hiring freeze will remain in place. Last year, 151 positions were filled, with only 38 hires so far this year under the freeze. “Anytime a department head wants to fill a vacant position they have to come and see me. They must document why a critical position has to be filled.

“Everybody knows the sales tax is going to tank,” said House. State grant funds are questionable, along with other County income sources. “They (County Department heads) are leery of any grant expenditures, other than those rooted in legislation.”

House explained that some current employees at the Department of Social Services have taken in three to four times their usual caseloads as more workers are returning. All workers in all departments are expected to be back by May 18.

To ensure the safety of County workers, all departments are required to submit Covid Safe plans. All employees and visitors will be required to wear masks, the number of persons allowed in buildings will be monitored and employees and visitors will be scanned for their temperatures. Appointments will be staggered and office cleaning procedures strictly defined.

At a special Board of Supervisor’s meeting called for Tuesday, May 12, a Resolution will be presented defining the County Covid Safe plans.