County hits all time high in COVID cases

This is the latest COVID-19 update in Wayne County (as of 12/18/20) Wayne County Public Health can confirm that their total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now at 1,770.

There were 70 new cases on Friday, with 4 cases from yesterday transferring to other counties. Wayne County is now at an all-time high of active cases and hospitalizations among Wayne County residents.

The County has 35,039 tests completed and processed, with 33,284 of them receiving negative results. These are completed tests WITH lab results; this is not the total number of residents who have been tested. These number do not include tests pending results in those numbers; and they are awaiting the processing of many more tests at this time.

Out of 1,755 positive cases, 1,322 cases are resolved/recovered, 427 cases remain active and recovering, 39 cases require hospitalization. There have sadly been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in Wayne County.

The Newark School District closed doors and put all students on virtual at-home learning. The District moved to a total remote/virtual schedule beginning Wednesday, December 16 and continuing through Tuesday, December 22. The District is continuing to see increased positive COVID-19 results for staff and students with the corresponding dramatic increase in the number of staff and students being quarantined.

According to a statement from Interim Superintendent of Schools Dennis Ford on 12/15/20: “...The staff member tested positive that led to quarantining 47 students and six other staff members in two different buildings tomorrow. We had already begun experiencing difficulty staffing the Middle School where presently close to 40 students and 8 staff members are not available due to COVID related issues. Since the week began, we now have 60 students quarantined at the High School, along with multiple staff members unable to work due to COVID. Kelley School and Perkins School combine at this time to have 28 students and staff impacted. Sadly, these numbers are growing by the day. This decision to go virtual was not made callously or without regard for realizing the impact it has on families.”