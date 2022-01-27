County to distribute Covid at home test kits

Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller is announcing the distribution of free COVID at-home test kits to Wayne County residents on Saturday January 29, 2022.

Wayne County purchased 25,000 home-test kits through an inter-municipal purchase agreement with Ontario County and the kits were delivered to Wayne County earlier this week.

The County has established 4 distribution sites consisting of:

Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Dr. Macedon (enter from Walworth-Marion Rd – Rt. 441)

Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Rt. 88 N Newark (enter from Fairville Maple Ridge Rd)

Lyons School Transportation Center, 70 Old Clyde Rd. Lyons

North Rose-Wolcott High School, 11631 Salter-Colvin Rd Wolcott

Distribution at all 4 sites will run simultaneously from 10:00 AM -12:30 PM. Pre-registration is required by logging into the Wayne County website, https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/ and follow the link for “Covid-19 Test Kit Distribution.”

Please note: This distribution is for residents of Wayne County, NY only. Participation requires pre-registration and you will be required to show proof of Wayne County residency at the event. Each registered household will receive two testing kits. This is a drive-thru distribution and participants will be required to remain in their vehicles.

We anticipate there to be significant participation at each of the distribution sites and registrants should arrive at their scheduled arrival time. Please do not plan to arrive early as that will contribute to unnecessary delays in our distribution process.

Registrants are reminded that the test kits should not be left outside or in unheated vehicles for extended periods of time. Please be mindful of the shelf life of these tests and use before the expiration date. Additionally, once you take the self-administered test, you are reminded to upload positive test results to the Wayne County Public Health website, https://www.wcphny.com/

Additional distributions will be announced as more testing kits become available.