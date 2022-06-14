County Weights & Measures levels $4000 fine against store

Weights and Measures Director Ted Dyment, informed members of the County Public Works Committee of a rather large $4000 fine against a Newark convenience/gas store on June 8th.

The Crosby’s Marathon store at 150 North Main Street in Newark was thought to have been selling ethanol-free gasoline, which when tested, did not turn out to be ethanol-free.

The investigation into this petroleum sample took a month to perform when first detected. When the State was made aware of the issue, they requested Mr. Dyment present his investigation at their annual training. He reviewed the power point presentation he prepared for the training with the Committee. Initial testing of fuel tanks at this station were performed in May, following work done to pump lines earlier in the year.

The initial sample of the non-ethanol product was found to have an octane below tolerance. Mr. Dyment then ran a full test on the product, the non-ethanol tank was found to have 10% ethanol in it. Following the second test the station was issued a stop use order on all pumps that provide fuel labeled as ethanol-free.

The owner of the station fully cooperated and said this was due to the ethanol-free tank being utilized during a line replacement project to hold fuel that contained ethanol.

Mr. Dyment reviewed fines that could be issued against the station’s owner with the County Attorney. It was determined the error was one of neglect and for each of the two citations he issued a $2,000 fine.

Public Works Superintendent Kevin. Rooney noted necessary DEC training is needed for staff that oversee fuel stations.

Straight gasoline is known to produce more energy than ethanol. Because of this property, gasoline will help a vehicle create its maximum horsepower rating.

The main difference between ethanol and a gasoline engine is efficiency. A gallon of ethanol contains less energy than a gallon of gasoline, resulting in lower fuel economy when operating a vehicle, or smaller engine. The most common ethanol fuel is the E85 fuel which contains 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. Because ethanol requires more energy to burn, a vehicle will have to work harder.

Ethanol has been known to cause damage to the engine and fuel system, while gasoline helps protect these vital components. With ethanol, you need to worry about fuel separation and water contamination because ethanol absorbs and attracts water.

Many motorists avoid ethanol added in favor of smoother, higher power. The cost of ethanol is usually much cheaper in areas where it is produced. Even in areas where ethanol isn’t created, it’s often cheaper than comparable gasoline.