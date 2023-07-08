County’s STEADY work program provides on-the-job training for youth, help for homeowners

Skills, Training, and Employment Access for the Development of Youth...that is the substance of the County’s STEADY Work program.

Wayne County Community Schools provides youth with coaching and on-the-job training to promote the softer skills necessary for securing and keeping a job. These skills include punctuality, consistent attendance, behaving on a job site, accepting constructive criticism, and many more.

One of the biggest highlights of STEADY Work is their Small Jobs Program. This program provides young people with paid opportunities to do hands-on work and complete larger-scale projects in and around their community. Through this program, you can book any of their services, and a designated crew of STEADY Work youth - with the oversight of a crew leader - will get the job done at a fair price. Your get the job done, AND support the youth of Wayne County by requesting a project and getting the work done.

STEADY Work started as a pilot program in 2013 with one participant and a single donor at the Cracker Box Palace animal rescue shelter at historic Alasa Farms in Alton, NY. As the program grew, the number of participants grew; from 2013 - 2020, over 30 young people were provided opportunities to imagine a better future for themselves. During this time, the youth involved with the program at Alasa Farms developed soft skills for maintaining a job as a responsible employee and showing compassion and care for the animals at the shelter.

In 2020, Workforce Investment Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds were awarded to Sodus Central School District and partners Wayne County Action Program and Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes to expand on the success of STEADY Work. The program’s design called for a high level of cooperation with schools through the Community Schools strategy.

This workforce preparation program provides work opportunities for youth ages 14-24 with paid work experiences in their fields of interest, while also providing support to overcome challenges and barriers. Steady Work rallies community resources around individual young people and creates pathways for success when traditional programming cannot meet their needs. Steady Work is available to all qualifying Wayne County NY residents!

The program continues to provide youth with the soft skills necessary for entering the workforce and the opportunity to experience employment in a low-stress setting.

What jobs will the Steady Work youth do for you?

You can request painting, yard work/landscaping jobs, small building projects on decks, stairs, staining, painting.

Please note that these young people are not professionals.

Painting: They will do interior/exterior painting (final coat and finishing touches on previously completed projects, wood staining-deck work, wood siding). *They do not currently do full house painting. All painting supplies (such as brushes, trays, rollers, etc.) must be provided by the customer. After inquiry, your project will be evaluated and quoted. Payment will be due after project completion.

Handyman Repairs: The Steady Work crew is equipped to help you with the general repairs and fix-it projects around your house.

Landscaping & Lawn Care:

Whether you’re looking for some general upkeep or a complete yard or garden upgrade, the crew has you covered! Garden cleanup, Adding/removing garden beds, Mulching, Lawn mowing and trimming

Businesses benefit too.

Local businesses are also encouraged to help and be helped by this program. There are program benefits for Businesses, no recruitment costs, and access to a pool of motivated youth. The Steady work program staff works alongside participants to assist with training. It provides a positive connection to the community; social capital, and potential tax benefits. There is a Human Resource training for business staff in working with diverse co-workers.

Interested in Being a STEADY Work Business Partner?

The program has grown exponentially and wishes to expand the number of business partnerships within and surrounding Wayne County to provide our young people ages 14 - 24 with viable opportunities to learn and grow through gaining experience that can lead to meaningful careers in various skills within the region.

Due to overwhelming response and scheduling, some new Small Jobs Project requests may be further out on the calendar. Please direct questions and concerns to Kim Howell at www.steadywork.org or email to kimberly.howell@waynecap.org.