Couple charged with child abuse/neglect maltreatment of four children attending Red Creek School

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests in Wolcott on Monday (5/9) at 4:10 p.m. of a Town of Victory couple following an investigation into child abuse/neglect /maltreatment in the Town of Victory, Cayuga County. The oldest child is eight years-old.

Steven J. Senquiz, age 53 and Trisha A. Wallingsford, age 29, both residing on Coolican Road in the Town of Victory were each charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Less Than Seventeen Years of Age.

The charges stem from an investigation that resulted from a check-the-welfare of the residents, upon learning small children were not at school. The children were found attempting to walk themselves to school without supervision as they were traveling on State Route 104 before eight in the morning on April 28, 2022.

The children appeared soiled and lacked proper hygiene. The children never made it to school, and a call to check on their welfare was initiated by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Student Resource Officer at the Red Creek School District.

The Red Creek School District has reported to Cayuga County CPS several times throughout the school year that the children have dirty, soiled clothing, lack of hygiene, visible marks/bruises, complaints of hunger and/or not being fed, lack of supervision, abuse, and inadequate clothing/ footwear.

Senquiz and Wallingsford are accused of repeatedly failing to exercise reasonable diligence to provide or care for the children while showing a total disregard to the wellbeing of said children based upon the findings of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

During the investigation it was learned that there was an extensive history of Cayuga County CPS referrals made mostly from school officials and police dating back to the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year with little to no intervention made by CPS. It is alleged that the CPS referrals relate to the couple failing to provide food, clean clothing, proper hygiene, supervision, and a safe living environment for her four children, who are all under the age of eight.

Since initiating this investigation the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has assisted outside family members with taking in the children under emergency removal/temporary custody court orders.

To further assist the family, Wayne County Probation, members of the Red Creek School District, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office have donated goods and clothing to assist with the children’s needs.

Senquiz and Wallingsford were taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing and remanded to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released to appear in Wolcott Town Court.