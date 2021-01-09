Powered by Dark Sky
January 9th 2021, Saturday
COVID-19 Cases in Wayne County Updated as of 1/8/21

by WayneTimes.com
January 9, 2021

As of Friday, January 8, 2021, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now at 2,862.

This is an increase of 61 new cases since the last update on 1/7/21. 12 cases from Thursday have transferred out.

Data in parenthesis represents the increase or decrease of data since the last report. 

Wayne County Public Health confirmed that Wayne County has had 39,351 (+260) tests completed and processed, with 36,489 of them receiving negative results. These are completed tests WITH lab results. This is not the total number of residents who have been tested, but only statistics that include results. They do not include tests pending results in those numbers, and are awaiting the processing of many more tests at this time.

Out of the 2,862 positive cases,  2,211 (+92) cases have been resolved/recovered, 621 (-44) cases remain active and recovering, and  there have now been 31 (+2) deaths of  people related to COVID-19.

