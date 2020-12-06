COVID-19 drive thru testing clinic, in Lyons on Dec. 12th

Wayne County Public Health is coordinating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic, with support from Wayne County Departments, County Administration and the Board of Supervisors. The clinic will be on Saturday, December 12th from 10am to 2pm at the Lyons Bus Garage, 70 Clyde Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. This clinic is open to all Wayne County residents who wish to receive a free COVID-19 test. Tests are limited and pre-registration is required.

Anyone who is not pre-registered for a test will be turned away. We will provide testing regardless of if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic at the time of your test. All residents will select an arrival window during the registration process.

Residents receiving testing should arrive only within the 30-minute window they have selected, and should not arrive early to their appointment. Residents will be notified within 24 hours by phone if their test result is positive. Anyone who has a negative test result will not be contacted. Residents who were tested should plan to quarantine until they receive their results by phone or you have completed a full 24 hour period of quarantine. Registration can be completed by following this link: https://forms.gle/NN5fCGFbpZzGQ4yF6

For 24/7 GENERAL information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) NYSDOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065

For WAYNE COUNTY SPECIFIC information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Please email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us -OR- Call Wayne County Public Health Hotline at 315-946-5749, Monday through Friday, 8am to 430pm