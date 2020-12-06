Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 6th 2020, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

COVID-19 drive thru testing clinic, in Lyons on Dec. 12th

by WayneTimes.com
December 6, 2020

Wayne County Public Health is coordinating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic, with support from Wayne County Departments, County Administration and the Board of Supervisors. The clinic will be on Saturday, December 12th from 10am to 2pm at the Lyons Bus Garage, 70 Clyde Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. This clinic is open to all Wayne County residents who wish to receive a free COVID-19 test. Tests are limited and pre-registration is required.

Anyone who is not pre-registered for a test will be turned away. We will provide testing regardless of if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic at the time of your test. All residents will select an arrival window during the registration process.

Residents receiving testing should arrive only within the 30-minute window they have selected, and should not arrive early to their appointment. Residents will be notified within 24 hours by phone if their test result is positive. Anyone who has a negative test result will not be contacted. Residents who were tested should plan to quarantine until they receive their results by phone or you have completed a full 24 hour period of quarantine. Registration can be completed by following this link: https://forms.gle/NN5fCGFbpZzGQ4yF6 

For 24/7 GENERAL information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) NYSDOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 

For WAYNE COUNTY SPECIFIC information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) 

Please email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us -OR- Call Wayne County Public Health Hotline at 315-946-5749, Monday through Friday, 8am to 430pm 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Whiting, Arthur C. “Whitey”

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 85. Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 8pm on Tuesday, December 8 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A graveside committal service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, December 9 at Palmyra […]

Read More
Cario, Marjorie “Midge” (Pugsley)

WEBSTER: Monday, November 30, 2020, age 88. Predeceased by her husband, Tom. She leaves her children, Barbara (Michael) Luce, Robert (Carol), Jean (James Fox); grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Luce, Alayne Luce, Brian (Katie), and Daniel Cario; great-grandchildren, Christopher, and Quinn. Services are at a time to be announced. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square