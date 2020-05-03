Breaking/Featured
COVID-19 Testing for Wayne County residents
According to Wayne County Public Health, there are currently no site in Wayne County for testing for the COVID-19 virus. Any Wayne County resident who is symptomatic AND has a doctor referral from their Primary Care physician, may go to the drive-through testing site at Clifton Springs Hospital (Coulter Road, Clifton Springs) and get tested. All testing is directed by clinical assessment and criteria. Those who are deemed not to need testing will be instructed according to their clinical needs. The hours for the Clifton Springs Hospital drive-through are 9am-5pm.
Also any Wayne County resident who is an essential worker in need of testing, may visit the testing site at Monroe Community College, with an appointment only.
State officials say tests will be limited to individuals who are symptomatic or had a history of symptoms, those who have had close contact with someone who tested positive, and those who have been asked to quarantine themselves.
Those essential workers who want to be tested must call the New York State Department of Health ahead of time: 1-888-364-3065.
