Covid cases on the rise in Wayne County

It came to light last week that there was a significant surge in positive COVID-19 cases at the DeMay Nursing Home. Wayne County Public Health and the Rochester Regional Health System reported that the total number of cases connected to DeMay Nursing Home was, at the time, 61, with 47 of the cases being residents and 14 of the cases being staff. Four of the 47 residents required hospitalization. Case investigations conducted by Wayne County Public Health have led to the belief that these cases have been linked to the spread from one or more staff members then onward to residents.



Wayne County Public Health has now confirmed that a Wayne County resident who had resided at the DeMay Living Center, and who had tested positive for COVID-19, has died due to COVID related complications. This individual was in their 70s and was receiving comfort care at the time.

The current positivity rate for the last 7 days (as a rolling average) is 3.7%.

As of 10/30, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County is now at 513. Out of 513 positive cases, 381 cases have been resolved/recovered, 126 cases remain active and recovering, 10 cases require hospitalization, and there have been 6 deaths of people related to COVID-19.



It has also been confirmed that there have been 25,187 tests completed and processed, with 24,674 of them receiving negative results. These are completed tests with lab results. This is not the total number of residents who have been tested, but the Dept. of Public Health only post statistics that include results. They are awaiting the processing of many more tests at this time.



• Active Cases in Nursing/Adult homes are among residents AND staff. There are currently 87 active case is in nursing/adult care homes in Wayne County. 85 of those cases are related to DeMay Living Center.

