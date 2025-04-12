Criminal investigation underway into former Lyons School District staff member

A criminal investigation is underway into a former staff member of the Lyons Central School District.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an employee was walked out of the high school by a school resource officer after resigning. The name of the employee was not shared, but the district confirmed that the employee involved resigned and is no longer employed by the district.

The school district released a statement saying it was made aware of an incident involving the former staff member.

Deputies said they were investigating these allegations, but no specific details were shared, except that it involved inappropriate behavior with minors

The Lyons Central School District is encouraging anyone with concerns to call their Director of Human Resources at (315)-946-2200.