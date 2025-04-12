What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Breaking/Featured

Criminal investigation underway into former Lyons School District staff member

April 12, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

A criminal investigation is underway into a former staff member of the Lyons Central School District.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an employee was walked out of the high school by a school resource officer after resigning. The name of the employee was not shared, but the district confirmed that the employee involved resigned and is no longer employed by the district.

The school district released a statement saying it was made aware of an incident involving the former staff member.

Deputies said they were investigating these allegations, but no specific details were shared, except that it involved inappropriate behavior with minors

The Lyons Central School District is encouraging anyone with concerns to call their Director of Human Resources at (315)-946-2200.

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 245
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.