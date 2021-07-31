Dad dies after jumping into canal to save family dog

Macedon Police, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Under Water Recovery Team responded to the Macedon Erie Canal Lock 30 on Tuesday morning after a 8:08 a.m. call for help.

Michael F. Singer, age 36, of Stone Street was fishing on the north/east side of the Lock door along with his four-year-old son, when the family dog fell into the nine foot deep water.

Singer jumped into the water to rescue the dog and two bicyclists riding by heard his cries for help. According to Macedon Police Chief John Colella, when the bicyclists turned around to call 911, Singer disappeared below the surface.

The scuba crew found the body at approximately 9:47 a.m. near the Lock door. Chief Colella stated there was not an excessive current at the Lock.

Michael’s wife and the boy’s mother, works at Berry Plastics (now ABX Plastics) nearby and she was summoned to care for the boy at the canal adjoining South Macedon Fire Department building.

The dog was found uninjured long after it washed down to the shoreline just east of the Lock 30 doors.

Macedon Police were also assisted by the Palmyra Police Department, New York State Police, Macedon Town Ambulance, and the Wayne County Coroner.