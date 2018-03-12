David Knight-Hollis pleads to Murder 2nd in Alyssa Taft killing

The brutal killing shocked the County. On November 2nd, 2017. Wayne County 911 received a call from a distraught Sara Taft on Thursday (11/2) at 11:22 p.m. reporting her daughter, Alyssa Taft, age 17 missing.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and in the early morning hours on Friday, checked the residence of David Knight-Hollis, at 6009 Boyd Road, Lot 36 in Sodus. Deputies found blood on the entry steps of the residence. At 12:25 a.m. 911 Center advised deputies they had a male on the line stating he “just killed a girl named Alyssa”.

Knight-Hollis lived in the double wide trailer home with his mother, grandmother and cousin. The grandmother was believed to be asleep when the murder occurred and the other residents were gone at the time. David apparently hid the body and was removing it into some nearby thickets when he saw police arrive, and he initially ran off.

Deputies located Knight-Hollis coming from a wooded area behind the house at Lot 36, then located the deceased body of Alyssa Taft by the residence.

It is believed that Knight-Hollis lured Alyssa Taft to his residence after she returned home from school to give her some money she let him borrow, and in an attempt to rekindle a previous relationship.

Once at the residence, with Alyssa’s refusing to rekindle the relationship, Knight-Hollis grabbed a knife and would not let Alyssa go. When she attempted to leave, he stabbed her in the ribs and cut her throat to stop her from screaming. The murder actually occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Taft, was a senior at Sodus High School, on the indoor track and field team, honor roll and involved in the school drama club and arts program.

Knight-Hollis, a Sodus graduate, who had no criminal record, was charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

In a packed courtroom on Friday (3/9) morning, David Knight-Hollis appeared before Wayne County Judge Richard Healy to hear his sentencing in the killing of his former girlfriend.

Judge Healy sentenced David Knight-Hollis, now age 20, to 20 years to life on the guilty plea for Murder in the Second Degree, a deal the Taft family had agreed to before the sentencing.

Although Knight-Hollis could be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years, sources indicated that parole boards never grant parole at the hearings set for every two years after the 20 years served. In all likelihood, Knight-Hollis will serve at least 30 years in prison.