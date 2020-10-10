Powered by Dark Sky
October 11th 2020, Sunday
DEC announces start of NY’s Plastic Bag Ban October 19

by WayneTimes.com
October 10, 2020

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that the DEC will begin enforcement of the State’s ban on single-use plastic carryout bags on Oct. 19. The plastic bag ban, which went into effect on March 1, was not enforced per an agreement between the parties in a lawsuit. 

DEC Commissioner Seggos said, “The Court’s decision is a victory and a vindication of New York State’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC’s regulations to implement it. As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean. The Court has ruled and DEC will begin to enforce the ban on October 19th. It’s time to BYOBagNY.” 

DEC is currently conducting extensive outreach to stakeholders, including grocery stores, retailers, and others, to provide notice of the start of enforcement and answer questions.

 For more information about the plastic bag ban, reusable bags, or to file a complaint about entities using single-use plastic carryout bags, visit DEC’s website, email plasticbags@dec.ny.gov, or call (518) 402-8706. 

