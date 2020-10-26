Powered by Dark Sky
October 26, 2020
DeMay Nursing Home in Newark has cluster of cases of COVID-19

by WayneTimes.com
October 26, 2020

Wayne County (Lyons, NY) – Over the last few days Wayne County Public Health and the Rochester Regional Health System have confirmed a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the DeMay Nursing Home. The total number of COVID-19 cases connected to DeMay Nursing Home at this time is 61, with 47 of the cases being residents and 14 of the cases being staff. Four of the 47 residents require hospitalization at this time. Case investigations conducted by Wayne County Public Health have led to the belief that these cases have been linked to the spread from one or more staff members then onward to residents. 

Wayne County Public Health is closely monitoring the situation, and continuing to work with DeMay Nursing Home to identify any additional cases. Any questions specifically regarding the DeMay Nursing Home should be directed to Veronica Chiesi-Brown, PIO for Rochester Regional Health, by phone at (585) 305-4204 or by email at veronica.chiesibrown@rochesterregional.org WCPH would like to remind all residents that it is critical that social distancing and mask usage, coupled with proper hand hygiene habits be utilized at all times to prevent the potential for the spread of COVID-19. 

