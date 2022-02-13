Denied alcohol, man locks himself in store, threatens employee with knife

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Wednesday (2/9) at 8:32 p.m. of a Williamson man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Liquor Cabinet in the Town of Williamson. Following an investigation, Keith A. Sutton, age 30, of 4123 Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson was taken into custody.

It is alleged that Sutton entered the Liquor Cabinet and locked the front door after being denied the sale of alcohol. Sutton then threatened to break an employees neck and pulled a knife threatening to cut him. He was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for Centralized and released on appearance tickets.

On Thursday, at 2:32 p.m. Sutton was again arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, following an investigation after he allegedly kicked a door at the Williamson Laundromat, resulting in the door being destroyed. Sutton then gained entry into the room within the laundromat before being taken into custody by deputies.

Sutton was again taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Williamson Court on March 2nd.

At 6:36 p.m. on Thursday Sutton was again arrested after he allegedly entered the Sunoco convenience store on Geneva Street in Lyons and attempted to leave the business with alcohol concealed under his clothing.

After being confronted by an employee, a brief struggle ensued and Sutton threatened the man with a knife. Deputies arrived on scene and took Sutton into custody without incident. Sutton was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny.

Sutton was again taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail. He will appear in Lyons Town Court on Febraury 15.