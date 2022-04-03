Powered by Dark Sky
April 3rd 2022, Sunday
×
Deputy forced to shoot man in the leg

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2022

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the Town of Ontario on Thursday (3/31) at 12:25 p.m. from the NYS Office of Mental Health for concerns about a client who was reported to be unstable, off of his medication, and possibly intoxicated while driving a motor vehicle.

A Deputy located the man at a residence on Knickerbocker Road, near the Casey Park entrance, where he became aggressive and came at the Deputy with a weapon, failing to respond to the officer’s directions. After two failed taser deployments, and a lengthy retreat, the Deputy shot the man once in the leg.

First-aid was rendered on scene, and the man was transported to the hospital where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Rob Milby responded to the scene and confirmed deputies receive training to deal with such incidents

The Deputy involved was not injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations. The investigation is on-going at this time.

Due to his previous medical condition the Times is withholding the suspect’s name.

