Breaking/Featured
Did you have a baby or grand-baby born in 2019?
Hey, Moms, Dads and Grandparents: It’s time to send in those adorable baby pictures and write-ups of your children (or grandchildren) born during 2019 to families in Wayne County.
Our BABIES IN REVIEW edition will be included in our December 29th issue of the TIMES.
If you are a family member, who has been blessed with a baby delivery this year in Wayne County, (or if you are from Wayne County) you can send the photo and info. to news@waynetimes.com.
Include:
BABY’S NAME
BIRTH DATE
PARENTS’ NAMES
– and the town they live in –
GRANDPARENTS’ NAMES
– and the town they live in –
BOY OR GIRL? (We cannot
always tell from the name).
and PLEASE include a phone number in case there are additional questions. We cannot guarantee other information will be included (for instance, siblings). If there is room, we can try, but please just give only the information requested.
If you do not have e-mail, you can mail the photo and info. to “Times Babies in Review, PO Box 608, Macedon NY 14502.”
(Please do not send photocopies, as they do not print well. Email it, or mail us an actual photo, which can be returned if you, if you include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
All photos and information must be in to the TIMES before December 23rd to be included.
Again, this is for Babies born in 2019 only, with a Wayne County connection. (If your baby was born after Dec. 20th last year (2018), we will try to include them.) Questions? Call 986-4300.
