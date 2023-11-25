Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 25th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Did you have a baby or grandbaby born in 2023?

by WayneTimes.com
November 25, 2023

Hey, Moms, Dads and Grandparents: It’s time to send in those adorable baby pictures and write-ups of your children (or grandchildren) born during 2023 to families in Wayne County. 

Our BABIES IN REVIEW edition will be included in our December 31st issue of the TIMES.

If you are a family member, who has been blessed  with a baby delivery this year in Wayne County, (or if you are from Wayne County)  you can send  the photo and info. to  news@waynetimes.com. 

Include: BABY’S NAME, BIRTH DATE, PARENTS’  NAMES and the town they live in,  GRANDPARENTS’ NAMES and the town they live in -

BOY OR GIRL?  (We cannot always tell from the name).  and PLEASE  include a phone number in case there are additional questions. We cannot guarantee other information will be included (for instance, siblings). If there is room, we can try, but please just give only the information requested. 

If you do not have e-mail, you can mail the photo and info. to “Times Babies in Review, PO Box 608, Macedon NY 14502.”

(Please do not send photocopies, as they do not print well. Email it, or mail us an actual photo, which can be returned if you, if you include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

All photos and information must be in to the TIMES before December 21st to be included. 

Again, this is for Babies born in 2021 only, with a Wayne County connection. (If your baby was born after Dec. 20th last year (2022), we will try to include them.) Questions? Call 986-4300.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Behrman, MD, Jonathan Ross

FARMINGVILLE: Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 22, 2023 at the age of 31 after an eight year battle with cancer. Jon is survived by his loving parents, Drs. Joe & Jeni Behrman; his beloved brother and sister-inlaw, Drs. Matthew & Lindsey Behrman; adored nephew and niece, Theo & Elsie […]

Read More
Yantch, Walter “Red” J. 

CLYDE/WILLIAMSON/ONTARIO: Walter Yantch at 96, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2023 at the Pines of Peace with his daughters at his side.  His passing was a result of a broken heart due to the loss of his son Michael who passed on October 31, 2023 of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Walter is survived by his wife […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square