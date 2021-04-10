Powered by Dark Sky
April 10th 2021, Saturday
Difficult recovery for 12 year-old injured in crash

by WayneTimes.com
April 10, 2021

State Troopers out of Wolcott were  dispatched by 911 to a one vehicle personal injury accident at 1 a.m. on Friday (4/2) on Route 414 in the Town of Rose.

Initial reports had the driver Adam J. Kewan, age 27, of Slater Road in North Rose southbound on Route 414 near Catchpole Road when it veered off the road, hitting a utility pole, with the passenger side taking all of the impact and ending up in a field.

Kewan reportedly went through the windshield, receiving injuries from windshield and glass impact. He was hospitalized for two days at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Initially, it was believed Kewan was the only occupant of the Jeep, but his cousin, Ryan J. Davis, age 12, visiting form Ogdensburg, NY was discovered under the vehicle dashboard and it took responders over an hour to extricate the boy. Ryan is a sixth-grader at John F. Kennedy Elementary in Ogdensburg, NY.

Ryan was taken to the Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong Hospital  in Rochester, with a broken pelvis, and jaw and various cuts and bruises. He underwent difficult surgeries, initially developed a fever and was relegated to a wheel chair pending his recovery. It is expected he will be hospitalized for another three weeks.

“I feel kind off helpless,” said Ryan’s mother, Kim. She has spent countless hours and nights by her child’s side. “He can’t walk yet and has to scoot into the wheelchair just to use the bed potty”, she added.

Unable to chew, Ryan is on a liquid diet, but finds solace in playing video games to pass the time.  

Meanwhile, blood tests conducted on Adam Kewan are pending. The accident is under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

