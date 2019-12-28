Disturbance call leads to Newark officer injury

Newark Village Police responded to a call of a disturbance on Tuesday (12/24) at 10:56 p.m. at 306 Hoffman Street in the Village of Newark.

Upon arrival officers saw Alexis Lebron, age 22, of 108 Vienna Road, Lot 62 in Newark choking another male on the front porch of the residence.

As officer attempted to restrain the intoxicated Lebron he reportedly tried to punch one officer and kick another officer. One of the officers received a hand laceration.

Lebron was subsequently charged with Harassment in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest and Assault in the Second Degree. Lebron was taken to centralized arraignment and will appear in Newark Village Court on the charges.