Breaking/Featured
Disturbance call leads to Newark officer injury
Newark Village Police responded to a call of a disturbance on Tuesday (12/24) at 10:56 p.m. at 306 Hoffman Street in the Village of Newark.
Upon arrival officers saw Alexis Lebron, age 22, of 108 Vienna Road, Lot 62 in Newark choking another male on the front porch of the residence.
As officer attempted to restrain the intoxicated Lebron he reportedly tried to punch one officer and kick another officer. One of the officers received a hand laceration.
Lebron was subsequently charged with Harassment in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest and Assault in the Second Degree. Lebron was taken to centralized arraignment and will appear in Newark Village Court on the charges.
Latest News
Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County celebrates 40 years at reception
Friday, November 22nd was Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County’s 40th Anniversary celebration. The event was to commemorate 40 years of...
Macedon Community Christmas Program assists over 150 area families
The 36th annual Macedon Community Christmas Program saw an outpouring of donations from many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations in...
What We (Dan) Got Wrong in 2019
A year ago, this writer, as he has every year since 2016, made predictions going into the following year, while...
Recent Obituaries
Tooke, Betty B.
SODUS: Age 94, passed away peacefully Friday, December 27th, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Betty was predeceased by...
Lippert, Dorothy Resue Karney
December 24, 2019-1920-2019 WOLCOTT: Dorothy, 99, passed away peacefully on December 24. Predeceased by her husband, Clifford Lippert; Brothers Milo...
LaValley, Starr F.
SODUS/GREECE: Age 57, passed away on December 25th, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Florence (Harter) & Larry LaValley...